Manx boxer Sam Rennie returns to action in March for his third professional fight.
The former New Horizon and Manx ABC man currently has an undefeated record of 2-0-0 since turning pro in Australia last year.
Rennie will take on Elite’s fellow Indonesian Dedy Imprax in a Super Featherweight contest on March 14 in Western Australia.
Speaking this week, the former Ballakermeen student said: ‘I’m aiming to have a busy 2025 with for four or five fights.
‘I’m starting with a great fight as I’m moving up a weight to take on a bigger opponent than me.’
Rennie moved to Australia in 2022 and won his first bout in March beating ex-Muay Thai champion Jitti Thobwan in Sydney.