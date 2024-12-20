The Isle of Man FA national women’s football team will compete at next year’s Island Games in Orkney.
The side had looked set to miss out on a place in the biennial sporting event after the football competitions were oversubscribed.
Organisers held a draw live on BBC Radio Orkney to determine which sides would be included in the 2025 edition.
The Isle of Man men’s side were safely drawn out within the first batch of numbers to ensure they will be one of the 12 teams in the group stages.
But there was no such luck for the women’s team as they were not one of the first 12 in the women’s draw – indeed their number was the very last to be drawn out.
Despite that, they have now been handed a reprieve after Guernsey pulled out of the competition recently.
In statement released on Friday, the Isle of Man FA commented: ‘The Isle of Man Football Association is delighted to confirm that the IoMFA national women’s football team will now be competing in the Orkney Island Games 2025.
‘The association has accepted an invitation from the organising committee and will compete in group one against Orkney, Gozo and Froya.
‘Having originally missed out on a place in the competition within the draw, our management team and playing squad are looking forward to preparing for the competition in the New Year.
‘A special thank you to Isle of Man FA representative teams committee chair Shaun Gritton for his efforts in this space.’