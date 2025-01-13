TT regular James Hillier enjoyed one of his best results to date in this year’s Dakar Rally on its eighth stage on Monday.
The 39 year old, who has claimed 14 podium finishes on the Mountain Course, finished 47th of the Rally2 class competitors on the 486km stage between Ak Duwadimi and Riaydh as the iconic endurance event continues in the dunes of Saudi Arabia.
Since then Hillier has upped the pace on his 450 Kove finishing 70th, 65th, 52nd, 51st and 46th on Sunday.
Prior to starting Monday’s stage, Hillier said: ‘The event seems to get tougher as it goes on, but we fight on.
‘Thanks for all the messages and comments [on social media] of support.
‘I can honestly say this has been really tough this year. They [the organisers] have really upped their game and its brutal, but we’ll crack on and keep chipping away.’
Hillier also quipped in the video update that he posted on his Facebook page that his wife was going to have to get better at talking him out his ‘silly ideas’ like competing in the Dakar!
Aside from his opening stage off, Hillier has also had flu which he said on Sunday he finally seemed to be getting over.
The marathon event continues until Friday when a 307km stage brings it to a close.
Hillier has been competing with the same WTF Racing team that he rides for at the TT.
It is the second time Hillier has contested the Dakar, finishing 70th on his 450 Gas Gas in a time of 70 hours 5 minutes and 40 seconds in 2023.
That year he rode the ‘malle moto’ class which means the rider has little support aside from a box of tools and a tent to get them through the event.
This year the involvement of the WTF team has provided him with a truck, mechanics and the luxury of a bed.
Ahead of the event Hillier said: ‘Finishing is the priority. Last time I was going quite conservatively to save energy and give myself a bit of a cushion.
‘The biggest thing is just to keep the wheels turning and look after the bike.
‘At the TT there's pressure on me to perform, but I'm never going to win the Dakar so there's no real pressure.’