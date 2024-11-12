Manx boxer Jade Burden returns to the ring next month for her long-awaited second fight in the professional ranks.
The 33 year old will now take on Orton on Sunday, December 15 at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool.
Orton has yet to win in her 11 fights since turning pro last summer.
Also appearing on the VIP Promotions card that night will be Jamie Devine who, along with Burden, represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Burden said: ‘It’s been a frustrating couple of months, but happy to have a date and finish the year off strong.
‘As always your support is so important on my journey and I would love to have as many of you there to support myself and Jamie.’