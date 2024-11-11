The Isle of Man has a new world champion.
Mixed martial artist Alanna Pritchard beat Angola’s Ana Fernanda to lift the super-welterweight crown at the IMMAF World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan over the weekend.
The 21 year old from Ramsey racked up her second technical knockout of the tournament, stopping the African inside three minutes of Saturday’s final.
That result came off the back of another impressive semi-final performance on Friday when the hosts’ Mashura Yuidosheva was beaten in the second-round by the Manx woman.
A full-time sports coaching student at Liverpool John Moores University, Pritchard supports herself by coaching swimming.
She has competed in a variety of sports already, including playing football for Manchester United and Blackburn women’s teams, rugby with Vagabonds and boxing at Peter Roberts' Isle of Man Boxing Academy.
After attending come-and-try-it Jiu-Jitsu sessions at Summit Grappling Academy (formerly Gracie Barra Isle of Man) at the age of 16, she has since set her sights on the UFC.
Alanna’s path to this weekend’s IMMAF World Championship has been made possible with the support of her family and sponsors such as Windsor Belmont Commodities, T. Pritchard Ltd and the Crown Group.