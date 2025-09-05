Peter Hickman is to return to competitive racing this weekend three months after his crash at this year’s TT.
The 38 year old from Lincolnshire crashed in qualifying on May 30, coming off his 8TEN Racing Superstock BMW at Kerrowmoar near Sulby.
The 14-time TT winner was taken via AirMed to Noble’s Hospital where he was treated for chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries before being discharged a couple of days later.
Posting on social media on Thursday evening though, Hickman revealed he was going to contest this weekend’s eighth round of the British Superbike series at Donington Park with the 8TEN Racing team he co-owns with Davey Todd.
He said: ‘Feeling stronger in myself and, working closely with my doctors and surgeons these last couple of months, everyone is of the same opinion and that is I’m able to go racing again as of now.
‘Just how fast I’ll be who knows. We all know how hard and competitive BSB is, but to be honest I’m here to improve my riding fitness and give the team as much feedback and data as possible with the knowledge I have of the BMW in superbike form, as well as just enjoying racing again like I’ve always done.
‘Looking forward to seeing you all over the weekend and a huge shout out to all my sponsors who have stuck beside me in this difficult part of my career.’
A bumper weekend is in store at the Leicestershire circuit with four BSB races planned - one on Saturday and three on Sunday.
