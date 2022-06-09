Post-TT road race cancelled
Friday 10th June 2022 6:49 pm
Nathan Harrison had been expected to line-up at the Billown meeting after a successful maiden TT campaign (Cjs Photography )
The DAO-sponsored post-TT road races scheduled to take place at Billown, on the outskirts of Castletown this Saturday have been cancelled.
With TT organisers moving the Senior race to the same day, the Southern 100 club were forced to cancel their meeting.
