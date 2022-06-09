Post-TT road race Saturday

31/05/2022: Nathan Harrison (1000 Honda/Isle of Man Steam Packet Company) at Ballaugh Bridge during qualifying for the Monster Energy Isle of Man TT. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) ( Cjs Photography )

The DAO-sponsored post-TT road races are scheduled to take place at Billown, on the outskirts of Castletown this Saturday.

Roads round the 4.25-mile course are set to close between 1pm and 4pm for practising.

They will re-close at 5pm for the first race, the Cu-Plas Callow 600cc to start at 5.20.

This will be followed by the Manx Independent Carriers 250/700cc twins race at 6.10pm, with the DAO Superbike at 7pm.

Nathan Harrison will start as clear favourite for the 600cc and Superbike race honours on his Quayside Racing by Isle of Man Steam Packet powered Hondas.

Others likely to feature include Mark Goodings, Forest Dunn, Jamie Williams, Timothee Monot and Marc Colvin.