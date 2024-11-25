A new structure for senior cricket league will be introduced in the Isle of Man next year, with increased shorter format opportunities being offered at the weekend.
This will allow clubs to give more players the chance to play on Saturdays and Sundays, with three out of four weekends dedicated to 20-over cricket.
There will be allocated start times of 11am or 2pm on Saturdays throughout the 2025 season in smaller divisions.
The cricket association say this will offer all players the chance to play at a level suited to their ability (beginners, juniors and experienced cricketers) across the divisions, hopefully providing exciting and competitive fixtures for all teams.
The shorter format cricket requires less time, allowing people to have the rest of their day. It also allows clubs to enter four sides on a Saturday without having to find alternative playing facilities.
Clubs are currently in the process of contacting the Isle of Man Cricket Association with their number of team entries.
There have also been amendments to the mid-week structure, with the top division playing T10 at the start and end of the cricket season.
All other divisions will be playing a shorter format (potentially 16 overs) which will allow matches to be played in more favourable light conditions and finish slightly earlier in the evening.
The mid-week league will be limited to a Wednesday evening from 2025 (with no opportunities to play Thursday evening), but with additional weekend short format match opportunities on offer to players.
There is the chance to now play on a Saturday or Wednesday and the association is hopeful this will give even more players the chance to come into the game.
Longer format cricket (40-over, 35-over and 30-over) will still be available one week in four over the season.
The cup competitions - which will be played on a Sunday - will also provide another opportunity for players to play the longer game.
An IoMCA spokesperson added: ‘Contact a club (if you haven' t already) with your interest in playing in the newly-formatted league structures.
‘Clubs are always on the lookout for new players of any experience level. Anyone interested in joining a cricket club in the island should email Greig Wright at [email protected]‘