After a gruelling three months, Vagabonds Rugby Club reach the end of their Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire fixture list this Saturday.
De La Salle were in with a shout of the league title but their failure to get a try bonus point last Saturday confirmed Garstang as champions.
De La Salle are second and have a three-point advantage over third-placed Bury plus a game in hand.
Bury travel to Colne and Nelson and need at least a win to overhaul De La Salle. After their defeat at Vagas last week, Colne and Nelson are now unable to finish in the top two.
Vagas met De La Salle at Ballafletcher way back in October and lost 57-21. While there’s been no sea change in form for Vagas, that win last week might just inspire them if the same squad can make the trip.
The front five all grafted in the tight game and dominated at scrum time. Matty Jones and Tom Gascoyne combined well in the back row and the centre partnership of Bonwick and Donnell were hard hitting in defence and powerful in attack, with Donnell bagging two tries.
De La Salle lost at home to Colne 30-15 as recently as February 8. The coaching staff at Ballafletcher will have seen this result and urging the squad to pick up where they left off last Saturday.
Fixtures
Saturday, April 5:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Firwood Waterloo @ Port-e-Chee ko 2.15pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
De La Salle v Vagabonds @ De La Salle
DAVE CHRISTIAN