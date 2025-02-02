Organisation of the Southern 100 and Pre-TT Classic will revert to host club Southern 100 Racing with immediate effect.
Auto Cycle Union Events, who arrange the TT and Manx Grand Prix, has organised racing on the Billown Course since 2023, having worked alongside the hosts during a transition year in 2022.
However, Southern 100 Racing has now confirmed it will now once again take charge of organising and promoting the meetings held in May and July respectively.
In a statement released on Sunday evening, a spokesperson for the club said: ‘Southern 100 Racing will return to being race organisers for all events on the Motor Isle Billown Course, as well as promoters of the meetings.
‘After discussions between the Club, ACU-Events, and various Isle of Man Government departments it has been agreed to revert to the pre-covid arrangement between the Southern 100 Motorcycle Racing Limited and the ACU, the governing body of motorcycle sport in the British Isles.
‘Southern 100 Racing would like to thank the Department of Enterprise (DfE), Department of Home Affairs (DHA), the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) and ACU Events for their assistance in negotiating this change.
‘The club is also grateful to current Clerk of Course, Giles Olley for his input and guidance during these negotiations and are pleased to confirm that Giles, along with his deputy clerk of course, Andy Brown, and event safety officer, Tony MacBride will be joining the ‘Southern 100 Family’.
‘They will continue in these senior positions, as will other officials currently in position for the two road races held annually on the Motor Isle Billown Course.’