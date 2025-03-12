The Isle of Man triathlon team for this summer’s Island Games has been announced.
The biennial event will take place in the Scottish archipelago of Orkney between July 12-18.
Manx Tri Club has confirmed a 10-strong team which will head north, comprising four women and six men.
Clara Isaac, Caitlin Gelder, Carly Craig and Wiktoria Maliszak make up the women’s contingent, while Andrew Isaac, Charlie Swales, Dom Dunwell, James Wright, Nick Arden and Matt Looker will like up in the men’s events.
The ‘olympic distance’ race consists of a 1,500-metre swim in Stromness Marina, followed by a 40km bike ride and 10km run before finishing at Stromness Harbour.
Husband and wife Andrew and Clara Isaac, as well as Craig, Gelder, Swales and Looker have all previously presented the Isle of Man at the Island Games, but the rest will be debutants at this level.
There were contrasting fortunes for Swales and Looker at the previous Games in Guernsey where the latter suffered a serious injury when crashing in the opening event, while Swales helped the IoM claim a team bronze.
