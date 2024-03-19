The Founds family are set to continue their strong sidecar tradition at the TT with the coming of a third generation, as two-time podium finisher Alan Founds will be joined by nephew Rhys Gibbons at this year’s event.
The 20 year old will make his Mountain Course debut in the two 3.wheeling.media Sidecar Races with Founds, who previously stood on the podium in 2016 and 2019 and is looking to return to the top 10 on the Team Founds Racing LCR Yamaha after a difficult year in 2023.
On the verge of withdrawing when his original passenger Jake Lowther was excluded from the event in practice week, Founds was able to find a late replacement in Colin Smyth, with the stand-in passenger helping him to 10th and 11th-place finishes in the two races.
Alongside brother Pete, Alan follows in the footsteps of his father Des who competed in 29 TT races from 1981 to 1997. Now his grandson Rhys will be the latest family member to tackle the famous 37.73-mile course, with Alan delighted to be back at the TT and proud to be continuing the family tradition.
He said: ‘Rhys has been chomping at the bit to do the TT, and with five years as a passenger under his belt the time’s right for that to now happen.’
‘I was devastated with what happened last year, although pleased to get two finishes. But I’ve had a good think about where I wanted to go in 2024 and getting the opportunity to do the TT with Rhys fits perfectly.’
‘He’s a newcomer so there’s no pressure at all and the aim will be to settle into everything during qualifying and build things up as the fortnight progresses.
‘We’re not aiming for the podium or anything like that, just a couple of finishes will be great and a good platform to build upon. The top 10 will be brilliant and the top five amazing but, like I say, getting a couple of solid finishes is the main aim in our first TT together.’
‘Rhys has been getting over to the island a lot and doing plenty of laps and further research when back home, so his knowledge is coming along really well. He’s actually teaching me a thing or two.
‘To have the third generation of Founds family competing at the TT is something we’re all extremely proud of.’