Experienced TT competitors Jackson Racing are set to enter the Supertwin class for the first time this year.
Northern Ireland's Paul Jordan will spearhead the Preston-based outfit’s effort aboard an Aprilia RS 660.
Jordan, who achieved his maiden TT podium with a third-place finish in the 2022 Supertwin race, will again be starting from the number one position in the class.
A spokesperson from the organisers said: ‘The decision to field an Aprilia RS 660 aligns with Jackson Racing's strategy to leverage competitive machinery in their Supertwin debut.
‘Jordan's previous success in the class, combined with the team's deep understanding of the Mountain Course, positions them as formidable contenders at TT 2025.
‘Starting from the number one position, Jordan will have the advantage of a clear track ahead.’