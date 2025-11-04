The TT’s most successful rider Michael Dunlop received his MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
The 36 year old from Ballymoney was awarded his honour in the King Birthday Honours earlier this year for his outstanding contribution to motorcycling and sport.
The 33-time winner made the trip to Berkshire this week to pick up the accolade from King Charles alongside other honours recipients such as Sir David Beckham who was knighted the same day.
After collecting his MBE the Northern Irish racer said: ‘I’m deeply honoured. It’s a privilege to have my work and achievements recognised in this way.’
Dunlop follows in the footsteps of his uncle Joey, who was also made an MBE in 1986 before being presented with an OBE 10 years later.