Lloyds Pharmacy customers will no longer be able to get automatic ordering for repeat prescriptions.
Manx Care says people should ensure that their requests for repeat prescriptions are submitted in plenty of time, as automatic ordering is no longer available from Lloyds Pharmacies across the island.
Automatic ordering refers to those who had organised for the pharmacy to automatically order their prescriptions for them, at the time they are required. This process is no longer available in Lloyds Pharmacy’s systems.
Patients who would like Lloyds Pharmacy to order their medication are asked to submit their repeat prescription order to the pharmacy seven to 10 days before they run out.
Patients can also submit their order to their GP practice – this can be done by ticking the required items on the repeat prescription slip, or they can be ordered via Patient Access.
They should take into account your GP’s usual turnaround times when ordering medications.
Maria Bell, Manx Care’s pharmaceutical adviser, said: 'We want to make sure that there are no interruptions to anyone’s supply of medicines if they currently use the repeat prescription service provided by Lloyds, and so we are asking people to plan ahead and allow time for their prescription to be processed.
'We’re mindful of the impact this may have on our colleagues in GP surgeries across the island and so this reminder will also support them. Please share this information with any of your family members, friends or neighbours who may currently use a repeat prescription service provided by Lloyds.'
There are 10 Lloyds Pharmacies in the Isle of Man.
Last week, UK media reported that the company said every one of the company's pharmacies across the UK was 'at risk'.
Lloyds did not confirmed that story when we contacted it.