The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is sponsoring the award for Nurturing our Arts, Culture and Heritage at the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence, which take place next month at the Villa Marina.
At last year’s Awards, the Company won the coveted Freedom to Flourish category and managing director, Brian Thomson, believes that a healthy arts, heritage and sports scene are vital for a community to flourish.
‘We are passionate about supporting the island’s arts, culture and heritage, the economic growth of the island and the social wellbeing of our community,’ he says.
The company offers support for the arts and culture sector through subsidising transport for performers and sports people and showcasing the work of island artists on board the Manxman.
They have also supported a variety of productions at the Gaiety Theatre by bringing over lighting and sound equipment.
Brian says: ‘Through the Steam Packet’s Manx community assistance scheme we offer continued support to a wide range of arts, heritage and cultural events that are held on and off island through travel assistance, vouchers and sponsorship
‘Manx artists have used that to travel to the Inter-Celtic Festival of Lorient, the largest music festival in Brittany and France, which attracts an average of 750,000 visitors and spectators each year.
‘The Manx always play a big part in it and are excellent ambassadors for the island.’
For the island’s own Celtic festival, Yn Chruinnaght, the Steam Packet supports artists travelling to the island from participating countries and regions, including Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall and Brittany.
On the sporting scene the Steam Packet has a number of high-level sponsorships including FC Isle of Man and Vagabonds Rugby Club’s women’s team. It also provides an on-going supported sports scheme, as part of its overall Manx community assistance scheme, to support local sports teams and individuals seeking to compete in the UK or beyond regularly.
‘If that wasn’t there it would be impossible for many people to compete across or further afield and it’s very popular,’ says Brian.
The Steam Packet is also a major supporter of the local community and local businesses. The company recently announced a series of pricing initiatives described as a ‘strategic reset’ of the fares to support residents and businesses.
‘From the release of the 2025 schedule in October, we have reduced standard fares by 10%, decreased the cost of driven freight to match unaccompanied freight prices, made it possible to book private vans online and announced that all children go free on all sailings all year,’ says Brian.
He goes on to talk about the company’s green credentials and explains that the Manxman has been built with an eye to the future.
He says: ‘Our vision is around sustainability, minimising waste where we can and contributing to the islands net zero targets. The cornerstone of this will be investment in eco-friendly vessels in the future that use cleaner fuels and the latest maritime technology to improve efficiencies.
‘We use as many local suppliers as is possible. There were 230 companies in the Isle of Man who supplied us with goods or services last year, including food and products to sell in the on board shops, which represents an investment of £12 million last year alone in the local community.’
On the subject of food Brian has just been tasting dishes from the new menu on board the Manxman and he says: ‘It’s phenomenal. I don’t imagine other ferry companies can compete with the quality of the dishes provided onboard.’
If you're a charity, organisation, athlete, sports team, or community group and need support, the Steam Packet is there to help.
Head to the ferry operator’s website to learn more about its Manx community assistance scheme at www.steam-packet.com/information/manxcommunityassistance