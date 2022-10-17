Changes to memberships of government departments
Tuesday 18th October 2022 7:15 am
Rob Mercer MLC ()
The Council of Ministers has agreed changes to the political membership of three government departments.
Tim Crookall MHK joins the Department for Enterprise, Rob Mercer MLC joins the Department of Home Affairs and Stu Peters MHK joins the Department of Infrastructure.
In other changes, Tim Glover MHK has left his role as a Member of the Cabinet Office and Kerry Sharpe MLC has left her role as a member of the Department of Infrastructure.
