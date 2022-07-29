Commonwealth Games day one: Swimmers, triathletes and boxer Jamie Devine in action
The competitive action at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham gets under way
Friday 29th July 2022 11:18 am
Niall Caley finished 20th in this morning’s men’s sprint triathlon (Dave Norton )
The first of the 34-strong Team Isle of Man begin their Commonwealth Games campaign this morning in Birmingham.
After the excitement of last night’s opening ceremony, the bulk of the island’s seven-strong swimming team also make their Birmingham Games bow at the purpose-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre this morning, Friday, while triathletes Niall Caley and Will Draper are in the men’s sprint event just after 11am.
