Brandon William Clague Lindsay pleaded not guilty to entering onto a closed road in contravention of a Department of Infrastructure emergency notice.
The 24-year-old also entered not guilty pleas to failing to stop for police, careless driving, driving while disqualified, having no vehicle licence, and having no insurance.
Mr Lindsay, who lives at Ashley Park, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, November 26, and was represented by advocate Ian Kermode.
The offences are alleged to have been committed while the defendant was driving a Mitsubishi Shogun, when the road was closed due to snow and icy conditions.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on January 21.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions that the defendant reside at his home address, and not to leave the island without court consent.