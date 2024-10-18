Following Ronaldsway Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for flooding and coastal overtopping, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has outlined flood prevention measures to protect premises around the island.
This fresh amber warning comes into force at 11pm tonight (Friday) until 3am tomorrow morning (Saturday).
The spring tide, peaking around 1am, is anticipated to cause slight to moderate flooding in areas surrounding the island’s inner harbours.
The areas most likely to be impacted are the Tongue, North Quay and Lake Road near Tesco in Douglas.
In addition to harbour flooding, coastal overtopping is expected around the time of high tide.
The DoI have issued a statement informing the public that pallets of sandbags are available to protect premises in areas that are vulnerable to flooding or coastal overtopping.
These sandbags can be found at West Quay and Market Square in Ramsey and Laxey Promenade and the DoI yard on Glen Road.
In Douglas sandbags can be found on North Quay at Barbary Coast and the Bridge Hotel, along with Lake Road, Strathallan Crescent and the Civil Defence HQ on Tromode Road.
Castletown’s harbour floodgates will be closed throughout the evening.
The flood board on Ramsey Quay have been erected this afternoon, with the exception of East Street (opposite Ramsey Swing Bridge), which will be erected later in the evening.
Similar overtopping has been predicted for both high tides on Sunday.
All boards with the exception of East Street (which will be opened after each high tide) will remain in place until Monday morning (October 21). Residents and motorists in these areas are urged to be cautious, as sea water and debris could make conditions hazardous.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has said eight sailings over the weekend are in doubt due to the pending Storm Ashley.
Storm Ashley is due to pass through the British Isles from the early hours of Sunday morning with Southerly wind gusts of 45-55mph and the possibility of 60mph or more in exposed areas.