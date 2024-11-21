The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has said the A18 Mountain Road will remain closed overnight.
It’s been shut since yesterday morning (Wednesday) due to snow and ice.
The DoI say it’s had gritters and snow ploughs working on the road today (Thursday) in an effort to make it safe to reopen, however the current weather front has undone the work already undertaken.
Work has now been paused for the night and the route will remain shut.
The DoI added that the situation will be re-assessed tomorrow morning (Friday) in ‘the light of the prevailing weather conditions and consequent demands on our resources across the entire road network’.
The island is expected to once again be hit by wintry showers and icy conditions this evening and overnight.
The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather alert which urges residents to ‘be aware’ of bad weather which could cause disruption and delays.
The warning comes into force at midday today and will be in place until midday tomorrow (Friday).
Police have reminded people to stay off closed roads after an incident on the Mountain Road last night.
Two of the vehicles crashed while police issued penalty notices to four of the drivers while another was arrested.