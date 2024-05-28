A 53-year-old Liverpool man charged with manslaughter has had his committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery delayed.
John Meadows, of Verney Crescent, Allerton, Liverpool, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood via video link from the Isle of Man Prison this morning.
He was due to be committed to the higher court today, May 28.
However, a report from a neuropathologist in the UK is still awaited, so the committal has been delayed.
Mr Meadows is yet to enter a plea to the charge.
Jill Hughes, 57, from Liverpool, died after an alleged assault outside the Palace Hotel and Casino on Central Promenade, Douglas, on March 29. Committal is now scheduled for July 25.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers.
No bail application was made and Mr Meadows is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.