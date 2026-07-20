Organisers of the Royal Manx Agricultural Show say they have reached an ‘amicable agreement’ with the production company behind the TT movie after concerns that planned filming road closures could have severely affected the event.
Further scenes for the Hollywood feature film Isle of Man are due to be shot on the island next month, with temporary closures required on sections of the TT Mountain Course between Saturday, August 8 and Saturday, August 15.
The closures raised concerns among some residents in the north over access to the showground at Knockaloe, where the Royal Manx Agricultural Show will take place on Saturday, August 8.
The Royal Manx Agricultural Society (RMAS) said it had been informed around a fortnight ago that proposed closures connected to the production could have a major impact on the event.
In a statement issued by RMAS secretary Carol Kennaugh, the society said it had held discussions with politicians, government departments, motorsport representatives and the film producers to address the concerns.
Ms Kennaugh said the initial proposals would have created ‘major operational difficulties’ for volunteers, exhibitors and visitors, with the show relying on uninterrupted access for livestock transport, trade stands, emergency routes and thousands of attendees.
She said: ‘While postponing all closures would have been the ideal outcome, the parties have now reached an amicable agreement that limits disruption as much as possible.’
The society confirmed it had received assurances from the production company that the closures would have a minimal impact on island life and, in particular, the Royal Manx Agricultural Show.
Households along affected routes are now being issued with information about diversion arrangements.
The film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, is inspired by the TT and stars Channing Tatum, Eve Hewson, Ciarán Hinds, May Calamawy and Ruaridh Mollica.
Initial production took place during June’s TT, with crews filming around the Grandstand and other locations alongside real race teams and spectators.