Filming of the Hollywood feature film ‘Isle of Man’ will return to the Island this summer, with production crews set to capture further scenes featuring the TT Mountain Course.
The feature film project, inspired by the TT Races, will return in August for an extended period of filming after the first phase took place during June.
Crews will now return to capture key scenes showcasing the island and the legendary Mountain Course, with temporary road closures required on specific sections of the course between Saturday, August 8 and Saturday, August 15.
The entire Mountain Course will not be closed at any one time.
The production team says it is continuing to work with residents, businesses and other stakeholders who may be affected by the filming schedule.
Households and business premises in locations directly impacted by closures will receive advance letters outlining access arrangements and any requirements.
Details of the planned road closures will be published on the Isle of Man Government website once arrangements have been finalised.
The film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, has already attracted significant international attention, with a star-studded cast including Channing Tatum, Eve Hewson, Ciarán Hinds, May Calamawy and Ruaridh Mollica.
Production began in the Isle of Man during TT practice week, with filming taking place around the TT Grandstand and other locations. Islanders were also invited to take part as extras to help recreate the atmosphere of a busy TT winners’ enclosure.
The film is being directed by Reid Carolin, who co-wrote the script and has previously worked with Tatum on films including Dog, Logan Lucky and Magic Mike.
Speaking to Radio TT during the races, Carolin said authenticity was at the heart of the project.
‘When we set out to make this film, the most important thing to us was that we got everything right in terms of making this event real and portraying the authenticity of this island and this race to audiences around the world,’ he said.
He added: ‘There’s no sporting event like this in the entire world.’
The Isle of Man Government’s Department of Enterprise, which owns and manages the official rights to the TT, has previously described the project as a major opportunity to showcase the Island, its famous race, scenery and unique identity to a global audience.
The film forms part of a wider agreement with Amazon MGM Studios, which also includes a documentary series filmed during the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races.
A release date for the film has not yet been announced.