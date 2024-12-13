When Morgan’s Pies announced its closure in September last year, the island was left in mourning.
Known for their award-winning recipes and hearty flavours, Lee and Helen’s pies had become a staple in shops and garages across the Isle of Man.
Fast forward to May this year, and the unmistakable aroma of freshly baked pies once again fills the air.
Lee and Helen have relaunched their beloved brand with a new venture on Strand Street, in the former barber’s shop opposite Mountain Warehouse, selling their signature pies and a range of baked goods directly to the public.
Judging by the queues outside, the people of the Isle of Man couldn’t be happier.
At Media Isle of Man, curiosity and hunger got the better of us.
Determined to see if Morgan’s new venture lived up to its legendary reputation, we sampled an array of their offerings.
The verdict? Almost universally positive.
A Pie for Every Palate
Dion, our Editor, opted for the classic meat and potato pie.
‘Packed full of filling’, he said with a grin.
‘Brilliant meat-to-potato ratio. The pastry was immense, with a great crust.
‘No idea what the hole on the top is for, but it makes it look really good. Enough gravy to make it moist without being soggy.’
Deputy editor Andy took a more adventurous route with the beef curry pie.
He said: ‘As a man who has eaten a lot of pies in his time, Morgan’s beef curry pie ranks among the best.
‘The filling and pastry case are tremendous, and for a few quid, it’s very good value for money. Try it in a buttered bap to level it up further!’
While Andy’s love of pies in baps might be controversial, his enthusiasm for Morgan’s is shared across the office.
I couldn’t resist trying the beef curry pie myself, and I have to agree - it’s up there with the best.
Earlier this year, I raved about the Pieminster pies at Glen Wyllin Campsite, and Morgan’s easily holds its own against those stars.
Rich, flavourful, and satisfying, this is comfort food at its finest.
The Sweet Side of Morgan’s
Not everything was smooth sailing, though.
Senior reporter Adrian was left heartbroken when his first and second choices - steak pie and chicken and mushroom - had sold out.
His disappointment was short-lived, though, as he and new reporter Sadie shared a Morgan’s Biscoff donut.
Both agreed it was ‘delicious’, with just the right balance of sweetness and indulgence.
A Community Staple Returns
What makes Morgan’s Bakery so special is not only the quality of the food but the sense of community it fosters.
Whether you’re queuing up on Strand Street or tucking into a warm pie on your lunch break, there’s something quintessentially Manx about Morgan’s.
It’s hearty, honest fare made with love, and it’s no wonder their return has been met with such excitement.
If you haven’t yet braved the queue, it’s well worth the wait.
From classic meat and potato to adventurous flavours like Scotch Pie and beef curry, Morgan’s pies deliver on every promise.
And don’t forget to leave room for one of their irresistible donuts.
Welcome back, Morgan’s - we’ve missed you.