The Met Office at Ronaldsway has issued a weather warning for coastal overtopping to run between 2pm and 6pm this afternoon.
The warning, which is classified as yellow, reads: ‘Gale to severe gale force north-westerly winds will create large waves and lead to overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades for a couple of hours around the time of high tide this afternoon (around 4.10pm).
‘The areas most at risk are Peel Promenade and to a lesser extent Ramsey Promenade.’
The Curraghs Wildlife Park will remain closed today (Sunday), while the Eastern and Southern Amenity sites are currently shut because of the conditions.