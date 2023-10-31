The second reading of the Assisted Dying Bill is set to take place in the House of Keys today.
The bill, put forward by Dr Alex Allinson’s would afford terminally ill, mentally competent adults, the right to end their own life.
Campaigners in support of the move, as well as those against it have visited the Isle of Man to speak to Tynwald members on the matter in recent weeks.
The issue has divided opinion across the island and beyond recently.
Also on the Keys agenda today will be the situation surrounding the Isle of Man TT's official merchandise contract.
The company who previously won the deal has been stripped of the contract due to what the government has called a 'breach in terms'.
The Department for Enterprise say it will now run a full tender process to find a new supplier.
The debate starts at 10am - follow live updates as they happen on our blog below.