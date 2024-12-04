As part of a regular series where Media Isle of Man’s shines the spotlight on Gef’s 30 Under 30 partners, RHIAN EVANS caught up with the team at Frank Matcham’s to talk community, Christmas and future plans...
If you’re feeling more Scrooge than Elf lately, let Frank Matcham’s be your Ghost of Christmas Present and get you in the festive spirit. I don’t just mean with their Willy Wonka-esque cocktails – I personally only need one ‘Epilogue’ before I’m gifting customers with a performance of George Michael’s ‘I’m Your Man’ at the entrance so no one can leave until I’m done.
Delicious cocktails aside, Frank Matcham’s attention to detail with their festive décor will warm your cockles. I stopped by to interview the CEO of JAKS Group, Steve Pickett – an immediately friendly man, whose ethos matched the vibe of the setting; warm and welcoming.
I immediately appreciated the little touches with Frank Matcham’s. Dog bowls outside, a small cat’s bed next to a mini ‘Cats the musical’ sign, blankets for anyone courageous enough to brave the Manx weather and sit outside. (There are plans to have outdoor heaters so people can watch the world go by in the colder months without losing a toe to frostbite).
Inside I’m met with a wonderful blast of warmth. Green wreaths with red bows are perfectly placed around golden fixtures. It gives the feeling of classic Victorian Christmases gone by mixed with sophisticated modernism, which blend as perfectly as the cocktails.
If you haven’t been to Frank Matcham’s, you’ll find it on Douglas Prom, opposite the war memorial. It’s named after Francis Matcham, an architect who specialised in the design of theatres and music halls, including our very own Gaiety Theatre. The setting is gorgeous, the food and drinks are tasty, and the overall atmosphere is cosy with a nice buzz, made possible by the ever-friendly people working there who aptly add a touch of drama when they present customers with special dry-ice cocktails.
Lots of theatre or cinemagoers frequent its musical-poster-laden walls before or after shows, along with people who fancy a nice cuppa during the day. But Steve’s hoping to see more of a certain demographic treading its boards.
‘It would be great to see more of a younger demographic coming in. We're open from 11am to 1am, so it would be nice to see more people in their 30s and under 30s coming and enjoying the venue. We’ve got a big focus on being a hub of culture, arts, and youth so it’d be great to see more people under 30 as well as our usual clientele.’
Speaking of people under 30, Frank Matcham’s is playing host to a mixer event for some of Gef’s 30 Under 30 winners this week. They sponsored the Community Impact category in this year’s campaign.
‘To meet those guys – the winners and nominees – was so inspiring. Seeing all the work they do in the community and the young leaders they are. The whole event itself had such a vibrant, enthusiastic atmosphere with great entertainment and great hosts. We just felt it was a brilliant thing to be part of, we’re really looking forward to hosting the mixer. There’ll be welcome drinks, cocktails, and a load of piping hot dishes fresh from the kitchen. I think it will be a vibrant night, and it’ll just be brilliant to meet some wonderful, enthusiastic young people who are our future or emerging leaders.’
Hosting events for Gef’s 30 Under 30 isn’t the only way the team behind Frank Matcham’s is supporting young people in the community. Since opening in 2023, the venue has prioritised growth. One of the plans they’ve introduced to shine the spotlight on local talent is through new live music nights.
‘We really want to support local talent,’ Steve tells me enthusiastically. ‘It’s less of a band playing and more of a single singer and a mic stand. Those nights are organised for most weekends now on a Saturday evening. If it's successful, we might expand that into other nights of the week as well, so watch this space.’
Frank Matcham’s is part of the JAKS Group, which also includes JAKS and Barbary Coast. The latter recently celebrated the opening of two new restaurants in Peel and Ramsey, and is looking to expand down south sometime next year. The Group as a whole employs more than 200 local staff members and makes a conscious effort to support the local community, not just through hosting events and putting on live entertainment. It also sponsors Manx events, sports teams, athletes, and supports other local businesses by using Manx produce and alcohol.
‘Our whole workforce is becoming a bigger business, but we don't want to lose what we are, which is local. We're part of people's social circles. And if anything, we're going to put even more effort into training our teams and keeping that standard really, really high. Hopefully we set a standard for everybody else to follow. We've got to keep leading with our local suppliers, who are great. The likes of Robinsons and Heron & Brearley. And we’re collaborating with Okell’s Brewery to create an IPA for Frank Matcham’s. I can’t tell you the name yet, it’s a secret, but that’s something new and exciting that’s coming soon.’
Local ingredients, live entertainment, and supporting the community is the cocktail mix that makes Frank Matcham’s what it is. But that is just the tip of the Celine Dion-singing iceberg. Check out their Facebook page, courtesy of Frank Matcham’s social media guru Mark Redhead, for a new theme of goodies on practically every day of the week:
- Mamma Mia Mondays – Any 2 cocktails from the ‘Theatre & Drama’ menu for just £20
- Titanic Tuesdays – Any 2 items from the ‘Pizzettes’ menu for just £10
- Wicked Wednesdays – Any 2 cocktails from the ‘Special Cocktails’ menu for just £16
- Phantom Thursdays – Any 2 items from the ‘Meats’ menu for just £11
- Full Monty Fridays – Any 2 items from the ‘Dessert’ menu for just £9
- Sound of Music Sundays – Any 2 cocktails from the ‘Classic Cocktails’ menu for just £16
Whether you’re into musicals or not, Frank Matcham’s warmth, friendliness, and abundance of cool drinks and tasty food is worth singing and dancing about. But don’t do that when the live music is on. No one likes a spotlight hog.