Quids Inn, a popular pub on Douglas Promenade, known for being one of the Isle of Man’s most affordable venues, has announced it will close on Tuesdays temporarily.
The decision comes as the venue faces increasing operational costs.
In a statement, owner Andy Saunders, a member of the Licensed Victuallers Association (LVA), explained the reasoning behind the move.
He said: ‘We have taken the difficult decision to save costs by closing on Tuesdays for a short period.
‘We will review this decision at the start of December.
‘It's never a happy decision to cut hours in a venue, especially one like ours that some people rely on, but hopefully this will be a short term decision while this most difficult of periods passes.
Despite the Tuesday closures, Mr Saunders emphasised that Quids Inn remains committed to providing its signature events and live music nights, which continue to run five nights a week.
In April this year Mr Saunders called an emergency meeting to discuss the future of the industry, calling for owners to show a ‘united front’ as bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants were approaching a ‘crisis point’.
Last month the Isle of Man Government announced the formation of ‘Hospitality Isle of Man’, a new representative board designed to provide a unified voice for the island’s struggling hospitality sector.
Earlier this year he made a rallying call to the Manx public, saying that people don’t need to be drinking to enjoy the island’s pubs, bars and venues.