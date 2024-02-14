Peel Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to an animal cliff rescue near Glen Maye on Tuesday.
Byron the dog was trapped 40 metres down a thick overgrown slope away from the cliff edge on the coastal path north of Glen Maye.
The Peel crew were given permission from a local farmer to drive within 200 metres of the location with their rescue kit.
Upon arrival, the team deemed it safe to use a fall arrest system to get down and save Byron.
Thankfully, Byron was unharmed and understandably excited to be recovered back up to his owners who were visiting the Isle of Man.
The Peel Coastguard Rescue Team has put a reminder out to dog owners to ‘please keep their dogs on leads near cliffs and dangerous edges’ following the incident.
It added: ‘Please don’t try to rescue a dog that is trapped or fallen. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’
Byron being saved comes just weeks after Dan the collie was found and rescued on Peel Hill six days after he went missing.
After rescuing Dan the Peel Coastguard team reiterated the importance of pet owners being vigilant with their dogs while out walking.