Tynwald – December 2021 in putting forward his motion for additional expenditure for the ferry terminal Tim Crookall sai: ‘The final expected outturn figure comes to £70,625,921, an additional increase of £32,621,921’ and ‘The department had real concerns but no real certainty as to costs. It is only now that we have any sort of confidence that the figures being given by the project team are an accurate statement of the likely cost’.