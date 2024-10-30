Looky’s Aid, a charity founded in memory of 21-year-old Lucas Martin, has marked its one year anniversary.
The charity was established following the tragic death of Lucas, affectionally nicknamed ‘Looky’ by his family, who died in September last year after contracting meningitis.
Lucas, a University of Liverpool graduate from St Mark’s, was widely known for his kindness, passion for helping others and dedication to sport.
Just days before his untimely passing, Lucas had been playing football with his mates - a sport he loved.
In an anniversary message, the charity reflected on the pain of losing Lucas but emphasised their commitment to continuing his legacy.
His family’s heartfelt words acknowledged the difficulty of marking the milestone: ‘We have no choice other than to suffer the terrible pain of loss, but we do have a choice in how we handle it - we can either dull it with excess or harness it for good.
‘We all know without a shadow of doubt what you'd want, so don't worry, we'll continue to “give it LOADS!'”
The phrase ‘give it LOADS’ has become synonymous with Looky’s Aid, representing Lucas’s inspiring energy and approach to life.
It’s an acronym that they hope people move through life with, standing for Love, Optimism, Ambition, Determination and Selflessness.
Since its launch, the charity has achieved a number of significant milestones:
- Over £35,000 raised
- More than 25 fundraising activities and events
- Specially designed merch with the #giveitLOADS message reaching all corners of the globe
- UCFB scholarship support programme available to four students every year
- Ongoing financial support for the first two young recipients
The event, organised by members of Looky’s Aid, started at a variety of points between Peel and Douglas last month.
Looky’s Aid expressed its gratitude to all supporters, stating: ‘Thank you, so much, for all your support in our first year. We really couldn't have done it without you.’
A legacy that lives on
In addition to the charity’s work, Lucas’s family has undertaken several initiatives to preserve his memory.
In May this year, they opened Looky’s Bar at the Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino in Douglas, overlooking the seafront.
The popular bar holds a special significance, as Lucas worked at the Palace behind the bar during his university summer breaks.
The establishment has become a gathering place for friends and family, serving as a lasting tribute to Lucas.
Saving lives
Prior to his passing in September, Lucas had signed up to become an organ donor and had actively encouraged his friends to do the same.
Following his death, his liver and kidneys were all donated to three strangers who were in desperate need of an organ transplant.
Also, in the weeks after his untimely death, Lucas’s family spoke out about the Manxman’s battle with meningitis in the press in a bid to raise awareness of the symptoms.
And luckily for Charlie Briars, one of those articles would go on to play a crucial role in saving her husband Craig’s life.
Craig had suffered inflammation of the brain, known as encephalitis, and had Charlie not acted when she did, it could’ve been fatal.
Once Craig was over the worst, the Briars’ family reached out to Lucas Martin’s family’s to express their gratitude for raising awareness about the 21 year-old’s plight.
Looky’s Aid, and Lucas’s story, continues to save and change lives on the Isle of Man a year on.