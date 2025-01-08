The Department of Infrastructure has confirmed the A18 Mountain Road will remain shut until at least midday tomorrow (Thursday).
While the island’s recent snow may not have impacted the majority of the island, the Mountain Road has certainly had its fair share.
Crews from the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) and Civil Defence have been working tirelessly to clear the affected area.
Sunday’s snowfall was mostly cleared by Monday, but a fresh snowfall since has undone their hard work, forcing teams back to square one.
The department has had three gritters and a tractor-mounted snow blower operating on the Mountain Road, along with the Beinn-y-Phott Road and the Tholt-y-Will Road.
All three routes will be closed until at least midday tomorrow (Thursday).
It comes as forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office are predicting more snowfall tonight and overnight.
The latest yellow alert comes into force at 6pm today (Wednesday) and will be in place until 6am tomorrow (Thursday).
Forecasters say these snow showers could impact places as low as 400-500ft this evening and overnight.
This latest warning runs alongside the 67-hour yellow weather warning for frost and ice across the island.
This latest warning issued this morning for a risk of snow showers will continue throughout today but for the majority of the time this will only impact high ground above 1000ft, which for the likes of the Mountain Road which currently remains closed will mean the impact is minor.
This evening and tonight however, lowering temperatures means that snow could fall as low as 400 or 500ft in any moderate or heavy wintry showers.
This is only expected to bring the risk of minor accumulations of mostly 2-6cm in places and will be localised due to the nature of the showers.