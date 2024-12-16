A mum-of-three who died after her partner hit her with a ‘boxer’s punch’ was ‘unlawfully killed’, a coroner has concluded.
John Meadows, 53, was jailed in October for five years eight months after he admitted to the manslaughter of partner Jillian Hughes, known as Jill, on Good Friday this year.
Meadows, of Verney Crescent in Allerton, came to the Isle of Man from Liverpool on a weekend break with Jill, her daughter Megan, Megan’s partner James Matthews and their five-year-old daughter on Friday, March 29.
Once the group checked in to their hotel, they went out for a few drinks in the city centre and were in good spirits.
However, Jill and Megan were refused entry to a pub because they had Megan’s young daughter with them. The two men wanted to carry on drinking and an argument ensued.
The row continued as they walked back towards the hotel and witnesses described the group as ‘drunken, loud and volatile’.
As they reached outside the Majestic Chinese restaurant on Central Promenade just before 9pm, Megan and partner James were rowing. Meadows then punched Mr Matthews and a fight broke out.
As Jill stepped in, Meadows turned to her and said ‘and you as well’ before hitting her in, what one witness described, as a ‘boxer’s punch, quick as lightning’.
Jill fell on her knees and ended up face down on the floor. Members of the public came to help and police quickly arrived and tried to resuscitate Jill.
She was taken to Noble’s Hospital but was announced dead a short time later at 10.28pm.
At an inquest held this week, Coroner André Rebello said Jill died after suffering a ‘heavy blow’ to the neck from Meadows, the Liverpool Echo reports.
After Meadows was sentenced in October, a powerful and emotional victim impact statement was read out by prosecutor Kath Johnson on behalf of the family.
Parents Billy and Dot said: ‘The way we feel, nobody should ever have to feel. We are going to miss our daughter so much. Life will never be the same again.’
Jill’s sister Julie also contributed saying: ‘Our Jill was probably the biggest character in our family, she was the best sister I could wish for. She was always there if you needed her, she would do anything to help anyone.
‘Our family has been shattered. No words can describe how we feel and this is something we will never get over.’
Words were also read out from Jill’s daughters Charlotte, Sarah and Megan.
They said: ‘Our mum was the most special, funny, outgoing, sarcastic and beautiful person inside and out. Her smile and laugh were so infectious. We have a lifetime of hell and emotional torture ahead.’
Mr Rebello ruled Jillian had died following an unlawful and dangerous act that caused death. He delivered a conclusion (a verdict under Manx law) that she died as a result of ‘unlawful killing’ following a fatal blow.