An individual has been airlifted to hospital following a house fire.
The incident happened in Port Erin on Friday afternoon.
The Isle of Man Fire Service said the blaze triggered a smoke alarm inside the property which enabled all of the occupants to escape before a neighbour raised the alarm with the emergency services.
Videos shot by eyewitnesses close to the scene showed smoke pouring out of the back of the property which photos taken by the fire service in the aftermath of the blaze show the property has been almost completely destroyed.
One of the occupants is currently receiving medical treatment, the fire service confirmed.
It is understood they were flown to hospital by an air ambulance which landed in the grounds of the nearby Rushen primary school.
In a statement, the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘At approximately 1pm today crews from Rushen and Malew together with Duty Officer were dispatched by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room to reports of a structure fire in the south of the island.
‘Upon arrival crews were faced with a well developed structure fire which had affected all rooms within the property.
‘The activation of the smoke alarm meant that the occupant was alerted to the fire and thanks to the actions of a neighbour the emergency services were called quickly.
‘One of the occupants had to be airlifted from scene for treatment by our colleagues in Isle Of Man Ambulance Service.
‘At this time we are unaware of the condition of the individual so we would ask that you do not speculate at this time.’