More wintry showers are expected to sweep the island this evening (Thursday) between now and 9pm.
A police spokesperson said: 'It is expected there will be wintry showers between 4 and 9pm, which may cause disruption to the roads.
The Mountain Road between Barrule Park in Ramsey and Creg-ny-Baa will remain shut overnight until mid-morning, with the Department of Infrastructure saying earlier that: 'As all our resources are committed to roads at lower altitudes that directly serve centres of population there is no work currently being undertaken on the Mountain Road at present.
'This will be reviewed in time in the light of the prevailing conditions and availability of resources.'