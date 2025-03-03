The temporary closure of Ramsey Swing Bridge to motor vehicles has been extended, initially by two months.
A spokesperson for the DoI added: ‘The Department’s design engineers are undertaking structural assessments of the timber members and drawing up the necessary plans required to allow the damage to the deck to be repaired.
‘These inspections have also revealed other areas of concern within the deck structure.’
The bridge will continue to be available to pedestrians and cyclists and will operate as normal to allow access to vessels using Ramsey’s Inner Harbour.