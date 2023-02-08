It added: ‘In that same response, Minister Thomas said that funding of £2.06 million was approved to replace the bridges. This is at odds with the £1.3 million figure in the Department’s press release of August 2020. The £1.3 million figure was also reaffirmed by then Minister [Tim] Crookall in Tynwald in December 2021, strangely, around the same time that Mr Thomas said that the bridges initiative was dropped.’