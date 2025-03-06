St Ninian’s High School has issued a letter to parents, acknowledging that it ‘does not always get everything right all of the time’ while urging families to use the appropriate channels to raise concerns.
It comes after the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) appealed to parents to stop airing grievances about schools on social media, warning that naming and shaming staff or students online is inappropriate.
The call, featured in a letter seen by Isle of Man Today, follows a high-profile incident in which parents alleged that St Ninian’s had singled out students who had not paid a £1 charity donation on a recent dress-down day.
One parent, Katie Ohea, claimed that children were ‘named in front of classmates’ for not paying the fee, causing them ‘utter embarrassment’.
She said: ‘Even if it's legal to enforce such a payment, it’s morally wrong to humiliate them’.
Another parent echoed her concerns, stating: ‘Calling out students in front of the entire classroom for not bringing £1 is humiliating. Staff should take it up with the parents, not the child.’
DESC responded nine days after Isle of Man Today contacted them, insisting that ‘no student is turned away’ for non-payment during charity days.
In a letter sent from headteacher Chris Coole to parents, St Ninian’s High School acknowledged recent criticism, while also defending its staff and urging parents to follow the correct procedures when raising concerns.
The letter stated: ‘Our school has experienced this recently where negative comments have been made about individual staff members who have been named on social media platforms where they have no right to reply or redress.
‘Whilst I fully appreciate we do not always get everything right all of the time, our school staff are committed educational professionals who work hard each day to try and ensure our students make good progress in school and are happy and safe.’
The school reminded parents that concerns should be directed to staff through the proper channels rather than online complaints.
‘I fully understand that there are occasions where a parent will have a concern or just wish to clarify a situation here in school.
‘If you find yourself in this position, can I remind you to please follow the appropriate channels, and we will do all that we can to address your queries or concerns within a reasonable and realistic timescale.’
The letter also stressed the importance of keeping communication respectful: ‘There is never a need for rudeness, threatening behaviour or inappropriate language from anyone.’
While acknowledging that recent incidents had prompted the letter, the school emphasised that most interactions between staff and parents were ‘appropriate, positive, and purposeful,’ with both parties sharing the same goal of ensuring students thrive.
