A key road on the Isle of Man has shut overnight as gale force winds persist.
Storm Daragh swept across the island during the early hours of Saturday and has caused significant disruption throughout the day.
Gusts of up to 80mph downed trees, shut roads, left a number of homes without power and sent tall waves crashing over seafronts.
The Isle of Man Government has now issued fresh update on Storm Darragh as the island heads into the evening.
A spokesperson said: ‘The public are being advised to stay safe as Storm Darragh continues to hit the island, with gale force winds of up to 70 mph forecast to persist this evening and overnight.
‘These strengths could see further fallen branches and trees, structural damage and flying debris.
A yellow weather alert for waves is also in force.
As a precaution, the Mountain Road shut at 5.30pm and will remain closed overnight.
‘The current priorities in response to Storm Darragh are to keep arterial roads clear and open and reconnect homes that have lost power,’ added the spokesperson.
‘This may mean some minor roads are closed overnight.
‘Vulnerable customers who have lost power are being prioritised and some homes may not be reconnected until Sunday.
‘Those who are out this evening are advised to carefully plan their journeys, particularly those without access to their own transport.
‘With a number of large Christmas parties taking place in and around Douglas, high demand for taxi services is expected.
‘Police will be patrolling the island’s roads, continuing their seasonal campaign against drink and drug driving.’