Storm Darragh is set to sweep across the island over the weekend and is expected to bring much disruption with it.
The weather is expected to take a turn for the worse today when a yellow ‘be aware’ alert kicks-in from 3pm on Friday.
However, another weather alert - this time a more severe ‘amber’ warning - will kick-in at 3am on Saturday, according to the Ronaldsway Met Office.
That alert will last until 11.59pm on Saturday.
Forecasters say that severe gale force winds could reach up to 80mph in exposed spots while the amber warning is in place.
Other areas on the island could get gusts of around 60-70mph.
Forecasters say an area of low pressure will track across the British Isles later Friday and overnight into Saturday, with persistent and heavy rain affecting the island.
Rainfall accumulations are expected to be 15-25mm quite widely across the island but with 30-50mm possible over the hills.
Ronaldsway Met Office say this persistent rain is likely to create difficult driving conditions with standing water developing on the island's roads, as well as a risk of localised flooding in prone locations.
All Steam Packet sailings to Heysham and back are at risk until at least Saturday morning while a number of flights are also in jeopardy.
A number of festive events set to take place on the Isle of Man over the weekend have already been cancelled in anticipation of the storm.
Both the Castletown Christmas Light Switch On and Santa’s on a Bike have been axed due to the forecast.
You can follow the latest updates on Storm Darragh on our live blog below