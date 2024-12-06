The Isle of Man Young Farmers organisation has announced a change to Saturday’s planned Christmas tractor run.
Friday’s run along the ‘southern’ route went ahead as planned despite a yellow weather warning in place.
But tomorrow’s planned run along the ‘main’ route has been pushed back 24-hours due to the looming threat of Storm Darragh.
In a statement issued online this evening, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Young Farmers said: ‘Thank you to each and every one of you that came out to support us [during Friday night’s run].
So many smiling faces despite the rain.
‘With this in mind, Saturday’s run has now been postponed until Sunday.
‘The route will be slightly amended, and we will advise you all of this at the earliest opportunity.
‘If you are in a position to do so, please follow the below link to our Just Giving page as this event is all inside of two fantastic charities, The Great North Air Ambulance and The Children's Centre Community Farm.’
Held every year on the first weekend in December, the annual parade of tractors decked out in stunning Christmas lights is a major highlight of the festive season on the island.
Fans turn out in their thousands to support the run, lining various points along the route to cheer the mean festive machines on.
Over the years, the event has raised thousands of pounds for good causes.