The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company have cancelled a number of sailings as a result of the predicted bad weather.
While forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office issued an amber alert on Wednesday for storm force winds of up to 79mph, their UK counterparts said it could be even worse for the Isle of Man.
In a weather report from the United Kingdom Met Office, the island can be seen in the heart of the storm, covered by a dark purple colour.
Ronaldsway forecasters upgraded their warning to ‘red’ early on Thursday.
Here are some of the key messages and stories related to Storm Eowyn you need to know about on Friday:
- Full list of roads closed across the Isle of Man
- Met Office issues red weather warning as 'violent storm force winds’ to hit
- Full list of buildings, businesses, sites and services closed by Storm Eowyn
- Met Office explains reasons behind island's first red weather warning in seven years
- ALL schools on the island to shut as travel warning issued
- Full list of changes to island's health services due to Storm Eowyn
- Further gale force winds set to hit in the wake of Storm Eowyn
The full and up to date weather prediction from the Met Office reads: ‘Very deep area of low pressure (Storm Éowyn) affecting the British Isles will peak during Friday morning before gradually easing in the afternoon.
‘South or southwest winds with average speeds of 45-55mph and gusts of 70-80mph increasing with gusts around 85mph, mainly in exposed coastal areas and higher ground.
‘This is expected to cause widespread disruption and damage in places, especially as the peak winds occur at rush hour on a school day as well as due to weakened trees/structures from previous storms.’