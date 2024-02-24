The first deliveries from Davinson’s Ice Cream and the Fynoderee Distillery were dropped off at the supermarket giant’s Lake Road branch today.
Tesco are in the process of converting all nine of the island’s former Shoprite stores into Tesco branches following a buyout of the company last year.
A post on social media by Davinson’s Ice Cream read: ‘Had the privilege of taking our first ever delivery down to Tesco’s Superstore at Lake rd today, hopefully the first of many to come.
‘Big thanks to Andy and Nigel at Tesco for their time in getting everything set up down there for us.’
The Fynoderee Distillery marked its products’ arrival at Tesco by putting-on a popup gin bar with samples for customers.
In a statement online, Fynoderee Distillery said: ‘Our first ever TESCO delivery has landed at the Lake Road, Douglas store this morning and to celebrate we have ‘popped up’ for some tastings of our RNLI Edition Manx Dry Gin and our Glashtyn Manx Spiced Manx Rum!
‘Make sure you come and say hello when you’re doing your weekend shop - Team Fyn will be in-store all Saturday and Sunday ! Have a little sip and maybe pick-up a special Manx treat to enjoy at home.