This video gives shoppers a glimpse inside the Isle of Man’s first Tesco express.
The Castletown Express threw open its doors to customers this morning and is the first of nine new stores set to open on the island this year following Tesco’s acquisition of the Shoprite brand.
To mark the opening, Tesco has donated £1,000 to Isle Listen – a charity offering early intervention mental health support and training in schools, the workplace and community.
Tesco says that over the last seven years, the supermarket’s customers on the Isle of Man have helped to nominate worthy recipients of grants totalling £217,504 for 109 groups and good causes through its blue token voting scheme, Stronger Starts.
A spokesperson for Tesco said: ‘Given the pressures on household budgets, Tesco remains committed to providing value now more than ever. With customers increasingly looking to save money on their food shop, customers will be able to take advantage of Clubcard Prices to ensure they are getting the best deals every time they shop.’
Store Director Andy Sanderson said: ‘We are excited to be opening our new store and we’re really looking forward to serving the local community.
‘We’ve worked in close partnership with local suppliers and the Isle of Man government to ensure we can provide the best service to our customers with great products and value.
‘Over the course of the store openings there’ll be around 120 new jobs created – all from the local community.
‘We want to thank all the local residents for their patience and understanding while we’ve been refurbishing the old Shoprite stores.’