TT 2022 LIVE: Senior Race Day

Updates from the final scheduled race day of this year’s main festival

Friday 10th June 2022 10:51 am
It’s the final scheduled race day of TT 2022
TT 2022 comes to a conclusion with three races on the final scheduled day of the main festival.

However, for a variety of reasons, all three races have been shortened as clerk of the course Gary Thompson explained when revealing today’s schedule yesterday.

Today’s schedule
   

TT
