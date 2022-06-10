TT 2022 LIVE: Senior Race Day
Updates from the final scheduled race day of this year’s main festival
Friday 10th June 2022 10:51 am
It’s the final scheduled race day of TT 2022 (Dave Norton )
TT 2022 comes to a conclusion with three races on the final scheduled day of the main festival.
However, for a variety of reasons, all three races have been shortened as clerk of the course Gary Thompson explained when revealing today’s schedule yesterday.
Today’s schedule
- Roads close at 10am
- Michael Dunlop wins Monster Energy Supersport Race
- Second Sidecar TT 12.30pm
- Senior TT 2.15pm
