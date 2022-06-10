TT 2022 LIVE: Senior Race Day curtailed because of weather
Updates from the final scheduled race day of this year’s main festival as it happened
Friday 10th June 2022 2:47 pm
It’s the final scheduled race day of TT 2022 (Dave Norton )
The TT 2022 was due to come to a conclusion with three races on the final scheduled day of the main festival.
However, for a variety of reasons, all three races had been shortened as clerk of the course Gary Thompson explained when revealing today’s schedule yesterday.
A red flag in the sidecar race and then poor weather led to the Senior Race being cancelled completely.
Follow thhe day as it unfolded in our blog below.
Today’s schedule
