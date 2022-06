TT 2022 LIVE: Senior Race Day curtailed because of weather

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

The TT 2022 was due to come to a conclusion with three races on the final scheduled day of the main festival.

However, for a variety of reasons, all three races had been shortened as clerk of the course Gary Thompson explained when revealing today’s schedule yesterday.

A red flag in the sidecar race and then poor weather led to the Senior Race being cancelled completely.