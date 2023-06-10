Peter Hickman claimed his 13th TT win in style, with a comfortable victory in Saturday afternoon's six-lap Senior race.
The 36 year old brought home the FHO Racing BMW Superbike 19.989s ahead of Dean Harrison, with Superbike TT winner Michael Dunlop a further 20.433 seconds back in third place.
Harrison initially set the early pace on his DAO Racing Kawasaki, but Hickman took to the head of the corrected timing charts by Ballaugh on the opening lap.
Dunlop finished strongly on the Hawk Racing Honda Fireblade, but couldn't close the gap on the leading two.
He said after the race: 'I struggled from lap one despite the bike not missing a beat.
'I got caught in a rut and it took me to the fifth and sixth lap to really get going.'
'We can't complain though - we've won four races this week and I've become the second most successful rider at the TT.'
After a string of third-place finishes this week, Harrison said: 'I got my head down from the start. It's nice to finish second and not third for once!
'My bike has not missed a beat all week.'
Hickman had struggled with his Superbike throughout qualifying week and had been considering using his record-breaking Superstock machine in today's race.
However, his decision to stick with the Superbike paid off handsomely as he set a new Senior lap record of 135.507 (16 minutes 42.366 seconds) and a new six-lap race record.
He said after the race: 'The bike wasn't right until this morning's warm-up lap.
'My plan was to get my head down and try and break the others. It seemed to work and I knew I had a bit more held back if needed.
'I can't thank all my team and sponsors for their support. They've worked so hard to get the bikes right.
'Four race wins out of eight, three second places and a fourth makes for one hell of a TT.'
The pace at the front meant that Conor Cummins on the Padgett's Honda was a further minute and 30 seconds down in fourth as he finished a tough two weeks on a high.
Josh Brookes's return to the event came to a conclusion with a fifth place finish. James Hillier overhauled John McGuinness for sixth, with Davo Johnson eighth, Davey Todd ninth and Rob Hodson 10th.
Santon's Mikey Evans finished 19th and Ryan Cringle an impressive 20th. Ballaugh's Anthony Redmond was 30th.
