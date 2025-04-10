Lucy George, general manager of the Welbeck Hotel on Mona Drive, says she believes the arrival of the popular chain will bring more people into the town and help highlight what local venues have to offer.
The new Wetherspoon pub, The Conister Arms, will open on Regent Street on May 14, taking over the former 1886 Bar and Grill site. The venue will seat up to 725 people across several floors and an outdoor area, making it one of the largest on the island.
‘I'm being really positive, I know, but I think it’ll actually help us,’ said Ms George. ‘There’s definitely a market for it. People don’t have as much disposable income as they used to, so Wetherspoon’s will attract a certain crowd – but it’s not the same as what we offer.’
She added: ‘People come to us for cocktails, for boozy brunches, and for that personal service you don’t get in a chain. We’ve been family-run for decades, and our customers really respond to that.’
The Welbeck Hotel, which has been operated by the George family since 1978, has long been a fixture of the Manx tourism scene and is popular with TT and Manx Grand Prix visitors. With over 125 years of hospitality history, the hotel is one of the island’s longest-running independent establishments and remains open to the public seven days a week,
‘People know us by name. We’re small but we offer something special, and that’s what people love – that personal touch,’ she said.
JD Wetherspoon, founded in 1979 by businessman Tim Martin, operates nearly 900 pubs across the UK and Ireland. The company says the opening of The Conister Arms will create 120 jobs on the island, with some existing staff from 1886 expected to transfer to the new venue.
The budget pub-chain recently placed an advert on the Isle of Man government’s job search website as part of its recruitment drive to fill full and part-time jobs.
The firm said that a full four-week training programme - delivered both on and off-island - will be given to all staff, who will also be eligible for Wetherspoon’s established employee benefits package.
A number of existing 1886 staff members headed to Blackpool this week as part of their training ahead of the transition.
While some have expressed concern online about the chain’s potential impact on local pubs and restaurants, Ms George remains optimistic.
‘There’s room for both,’ she said. ‘We’re not trying to compete with them, and they’re not offering what we do. If anything, it’ll bring more people into town – and that can only be a good thing.’
